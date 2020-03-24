AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.45% from the company’s previous close.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

NYSE AGCO traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. 176,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,645. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 2,706.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,529,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,938,000 after buying an additional 6,296,716 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 1,020.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,354,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,149,000 after buying an additional 2,143,931 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $104,317,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AGCO by 2,214.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,742,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,667,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth $84,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

