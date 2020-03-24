AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,471,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,704,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,536 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,286,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,012,000 after purchasing an additional 828,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $8,431,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,049,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.