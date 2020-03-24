Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $177,843,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $23,874,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

