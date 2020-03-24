AidCoin Price Reaches $0.0059 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bittrex. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $268,669.89 and approximately $9,398.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AidCoin has traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.02644891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Upbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

