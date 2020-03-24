Aion (AION) Market Cap Hits $23.23 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Aion token can now be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Bilaxy, Binance and BitForex. Aion has a total market capitalization of $23.23 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.02603324 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00185689 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 400,776,284 tokens. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, BitForex, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, RightBTC, Bilaxy, Koinex, Kucoin, IDEX, Radar Relay, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

