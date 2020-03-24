Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives News Impact Score of -2.08

News headlines about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a news sentiment score of -2.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Airbus’ score:

Get Airbus alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EADSF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd.

EADSF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.45. 58,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,591. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.86. Airbus has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $154.75.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.