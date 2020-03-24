Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded to Sell at Societe Generale

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. 4,689,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,346. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $26.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

