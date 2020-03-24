Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Societe Generale lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EADSY stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,689,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,346. Airbus has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Airbus had a positive return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

