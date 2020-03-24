Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2020 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Akebia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

3/19/2020 – Akebia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

3/11/2020 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – Akebia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Akebia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Akebia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – Akebia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Akebia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

AKBA stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,880. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $867.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.32). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.65%. The company had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $61,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $182,683. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 585,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,815,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 439,972 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

