Akropolis (AKRO) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Akropolis token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Akropolis has a market cap of $1.08 million and $76,827.00 worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Akropolis Token Profile

Akropolis ‘s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,001,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis ‘s official website is akropolis.io. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis ‘s official Twitter account is @akropolisio.

Akropolis Token Trading

Akropolis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

