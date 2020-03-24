Aladdin (ADN) Market Capitalization Tops $9.74 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. Aladdin has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and $5.39 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aladdin has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. One Aladdin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, TOPBTC, BITKER and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,605.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.02066206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.76 or 0.03387623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00600665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00710974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00075343 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00488133 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Aladdin Profile

Aladdin (ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin's total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,138,173,955 tokens. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com. Aladdin's official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BITKER, TOPBTC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

