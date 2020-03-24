AlarmCom (ALRM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ: ALRM) in the last few weeks:

3/21/2020 – AlarmCom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2020 – AlarmCom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – AlarmCom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – AlarmCom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

3/9/2020 – AlarmCom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

3/4/2020 – AlarmCom was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – AlarmCom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

2/27/2020 – AlarmCom had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – AlarmCom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – AlarmCom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – AlarmCom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

1/28/2020 – AlarmCom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2020 – AlarmCom was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

AlarmCom stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.78. 51,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $857,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,118 shares of company stock worth $5,815,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AlarmCom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter worth $1,915,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AlarmCom by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in AlarmCom by 32.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

