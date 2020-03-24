AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2,963.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.27% of AlarmCom worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at $1,915,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 32.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $857,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,317,628.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,118 shares of company stock worth $5,815,865. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital upped their price target on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

