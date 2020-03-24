Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Boosted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Albemarle worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 8.9% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 102,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lifted their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

NYSE ALB traded up $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,700.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

