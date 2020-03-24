Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 39,500 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of FOX worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $226,593,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $49,867,000. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,916,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,379,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,022,000 after buying an additional 656,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $19,601,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FOX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $38.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

