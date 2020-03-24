Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 57,300 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $36,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth $118,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $115.65 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.