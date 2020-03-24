Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 182,500 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE:ICE opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.