Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.14% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $16,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

TAP stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

