Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,409 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Stantec worth $16,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stantec by 1,054.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,196 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $11,043,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Stantec by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,014,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 332,638 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Stantec by 3,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 219,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Stantec by 930.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 199,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $682.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.87 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1163 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

