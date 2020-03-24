Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 12,274 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 3.31% of MSG Networks worth $34,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,207 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after buying an additional 93,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after buying an additional 64,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $708.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87. MSG Networks Inc has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $23.83.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

