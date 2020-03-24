Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 160,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 676,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after buying an additional 299,642 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

