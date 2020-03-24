Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Restaurant Brands International worth $19,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

