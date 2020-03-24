Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $15.99 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of Akamai Technologies worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 653.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.99.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

