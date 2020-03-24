Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $16.51 Million Stock Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of WellCare Health Plans worth $16,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 406.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 137,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,502,000 after purchasing an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

WCG opened at $349.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.92 and a 200-day moving average of $315.33. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.56 and a 52-week high of $350.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.