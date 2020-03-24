Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $17.82 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 150,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Best Buy worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura cut their price target on Best Buy from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $236,434.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,869.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,561 shares of company stock worth $2,558,824. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.