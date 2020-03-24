Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $25.92 Million Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,399,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.19% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $25,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,192,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,270,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 45,513.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 407,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 406,888 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of NLY opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.