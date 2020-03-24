Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $26.70 Million Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $26,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

