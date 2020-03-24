Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $35.25 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 491.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $35,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.09.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

