Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Position in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 2.00% of Celestica worth $21,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Celestica by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Celestica by 2,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 72,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Celestica by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Celestica by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 88,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CLS shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Celestica from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.21.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. Celestica Inc has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $372.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

