Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $17.40 Million Investment in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,395,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of TD Ameritrade at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $57.00 to $53.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.