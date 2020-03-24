Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $24.57 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 407,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

