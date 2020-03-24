Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.46% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

FXI opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.