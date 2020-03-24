Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 298,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Boston Partners lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,439 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,042,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 717,000 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

