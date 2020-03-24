Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 387,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,317,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Valero Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $799,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $7,653,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.