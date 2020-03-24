Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 12,000 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Iqvia worth $17,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Iqvia by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at about $3,982,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 253,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iqvia alerts:

IQV opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.40 and its 200 day moving average is $147.87.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.