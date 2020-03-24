Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 170,300 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.38% of B2Gold worth $15,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after buying an additional 3,469,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2,160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 1,249,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTG. TD Securities raised B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

BTG stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

