Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 757,700 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 427.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $14,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cfra dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

