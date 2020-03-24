Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Kinross Gold worth $18,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KGC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.22.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

