Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 114,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

NYSE ORCL opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $143.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.