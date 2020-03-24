Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 204,800 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.15% of Synchrony Financial worth $34,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 611.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,363.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 979,165 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,352,000 after purchasing an additional 951,530 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 520.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 995,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 835,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 919,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,101,000 after purchasing an additional 594,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE SYF opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.