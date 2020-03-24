Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 265,106 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,106 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 1.80% of Rite Aid worth $15,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rite Aid by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Rite Aid by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $947.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

