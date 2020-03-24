Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 59,400 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Open Text worth $36,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Text Corp has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

