Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 8,500 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average of $123.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

