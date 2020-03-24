Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Centene worth $17,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 2,003.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 129,014 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 187,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC stock opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.