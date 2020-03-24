Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) is Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,556 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises 11.6% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $33,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398,394 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,474 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $4.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 162,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,900. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $141.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

