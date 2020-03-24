Algert Global LLC Acquires 19,756 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $49,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,037.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $140,819.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,016 shares of company stock worth $14,160,950. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley upgraded Dolby Laboratories to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.15. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

