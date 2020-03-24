Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Fabrinet makes up about 0.9% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fabrinet worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $1,851,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,035. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

FN opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

