Algert Global LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,771 shares during the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce accounts for about 0.9% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Algert Global LLC owned 0.18% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $41,828.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $147,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

FDP stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

