Algert Global LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000. Steelcase makes up approximately 0.8% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.12% of Steelcase as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA raised its holdings in Steelcase by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Steelcase by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,065,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after acquiring an additional 261,324 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Steelcase by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 167,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Steelcase by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Steelcase from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other Steelcase news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $847,911.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $2,415,024 over the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.40. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

