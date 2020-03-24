Algert Global LLC Purchases 29,844 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Federal Signal comprises 0.8% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Algert Global LLC owned 0.15% of Federal Signal worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after acquiring an additional 493,761 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,495,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 356,178 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at $10,992,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 414,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 260,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at $7,709,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson acquired 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Workman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,554.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

